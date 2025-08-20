Capital Analysts LLC Sells 19,005 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $67.2910 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.0450 and a 1-year high of $66.8250.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

