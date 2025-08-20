Breed s Hill Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Breed s Hill Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 602,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,790,000 after acquiring an additional 422,508 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 194,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 11,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $348.5720 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.09. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

