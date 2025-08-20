Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,602 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,858,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 660,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 479,115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

