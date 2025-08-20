Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day moving average is $267.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

