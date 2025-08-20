Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 25,527 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dover were worth $325,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $526,081,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dover by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,896,000 after acquiring an additional 245,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $179.5580 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

