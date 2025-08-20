Maven Securities LTD Makes New $662,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 447,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.3620 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

