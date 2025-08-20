Colonial Trust Advisors Has $587,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWFree Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0846 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

