Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 59 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $290.3690 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.35 and its 200-day moving average is $263.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

