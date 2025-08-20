Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.98% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $240,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7%

CHRW opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $124.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

