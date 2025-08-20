RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11,484.5% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 678,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 672,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

