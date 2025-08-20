Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

