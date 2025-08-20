EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $624,000 in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 786.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NMIH stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The business had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

