JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stake Increased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.9% in the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.