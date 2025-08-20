Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,897 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 0.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $37,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 977.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BRO opened at $96.8360 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

