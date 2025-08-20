SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. SPX Technologies makes up 3.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $187.9290 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $209.38.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

