TFB Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:FJUN opened at $54.7850 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $45.4297 and a fifty-two week high of $54.4340.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.