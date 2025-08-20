4,565 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,941,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,203,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 542,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 468,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $113.4610 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

