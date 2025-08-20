SAP SE $SAP Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 321,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,076,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in SAP by 322.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in SAP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000.

SAP Stock Down 1.0%

SAP stock opened at $273.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.14. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $210.38 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

