Humankind Investments LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.74.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

