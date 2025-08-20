Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,437,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $571,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,686,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $489.1970 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $371.76 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.04 and a 200 day moving average of $490.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.87.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

