Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $36,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,384.6420 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,598.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,767.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.