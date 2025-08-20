Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Sold by Jones Road Capital Management L.P.

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,152 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 104,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 67,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 67,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BKLN stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

