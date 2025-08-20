Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

