AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after acquiring an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 86.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $412.60 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.33.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 49,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $21,716,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,051,200. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,283,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,214 shares of company stock worth $448,294,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

