Carmignac Gestion Has $1.39 Million Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. $CLSD

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,189 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 1.95% of Clearside Biomedical worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Clearside Biomedical from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading cut Clearside Biomedical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.4020 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.2920 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.