Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Paychex by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 422,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 460,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.64 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.