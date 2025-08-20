Credit Agricole S A Sells 62,396 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62,396 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 163,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 152,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 162,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $256.2080 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.68.

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

