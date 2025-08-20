Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 618.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458,195 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after buying an additional 4,299,872 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,665,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 61.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,862,000 after buying an additional 1,671,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 112.8% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,942,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,010,000 after buying an additional 1,559,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

