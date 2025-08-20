T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $418.51 Million Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Atlassian worth $418,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $154.07 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,700 shares of company stock valued at $100,415,703. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

About Atlassian



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

