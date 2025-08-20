Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $36.26. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cogent Communications shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 133,579 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $60,005,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,516,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,423,295.20. This represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,105,078 shares of company stock worth $103,810,876. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,279,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,892,000 after buying an additional 267,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,704,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.99%.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

