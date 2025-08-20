GDS Wealth Management Has $11.93 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,455,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,240,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $554,893,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after acquiring an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,355,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,117,000 after acquiring an additional 601,088 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,906 shares of company stock worth $2,675,251. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

