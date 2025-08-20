Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $89.20 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.1% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $89,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,594,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,719,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,129,000 after acquiring an additional 759,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $210.8810 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.70 and a 200-day moving average of $223.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

