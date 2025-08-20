Comparing Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN) & ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) and Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Culture Medium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 1 3 29 1 2.88 Culture Medium 0 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $1,115.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.67%. Given ServiceNow’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Culture Medium.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ServiceNow has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Culture Medium has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Culture Medium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $10.98 billion 16.80 $1.43 billion $7.94 111.76 Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Culture Medium.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Culture Medium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 13.78% 18.04% 8.81% Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ServiceNow beats Culture Medium on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides asset management, cloud observability, integrated risk management; information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, the company provides app engine product; automation engine; platform privacy and security product; and source-to-pay operations. It serves to government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through service providers and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Culture Medium

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016. Universal Power Industry Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

