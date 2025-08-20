Contrasting Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.67% 13.35% 4.82% Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.93 billion 0.80 -$114.61 million ($0.18) -51.17 Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Energy and Ener-Core”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ener-Core has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Energy and Ener-Core, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 8 1 2.75 Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.10, suggesting a potential upside of 74.79%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Ener-Core on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ener-Core

(Get Free Report)

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.