T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $488,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,786.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,900. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $408,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,499.60. This trade represents a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,141 shares of company stock worth $1,204,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

