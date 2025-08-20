Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Stake Cut by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,416 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 6.93% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $503,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,959,000 after purchasing an additional 845,391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,451,000 after purchasing an additional 447,457 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,653,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,081.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 324,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 742.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,491.20. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,923 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $121.9680 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $141.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.