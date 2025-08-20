T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,383,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bruker worth $516,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,093.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 313,171 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Bruker’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Barclays lowered their price target on Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

