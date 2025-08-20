ESAB Corporation $ESAB Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,577 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 13.22% of ESAB worth $933,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $24,511,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $113.1420 on Wednesday. ESAB Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.15 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

