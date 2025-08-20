DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Purchased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $621,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.5%

DKNG opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $249,209.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,028.72. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,938 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,776 over the last 90 days. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

