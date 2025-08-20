T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,869,344 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,296,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,869,344 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 0.8% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $1,277,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,802.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 415,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 407,132 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 287,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 138,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $34.8250 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

