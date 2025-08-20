T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,969,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,806 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 6.16% of Avantor worth $680,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avantor by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avantor by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,669,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,273 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Avantor by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,823,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avantor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,841,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $22,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $12.9950 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

