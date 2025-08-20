Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Stock Holdings Increased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $756,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $6,092,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 152,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,678,000 after buying an additional 43,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $175.0870 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $224.38.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

