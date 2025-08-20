Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Stock Holdings Lowered by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,599,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 629,164 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $888,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,259,000 after purchasing an additional 457,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

A stock opened at $120.1460 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

