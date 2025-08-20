T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,277,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,096,817 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises about 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.34% of Yum! Brands worth $1,459,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 151.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 94,355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM opened at $151.9950 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,663. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

