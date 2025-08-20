T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 76,972 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76,972 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.32% of Textron worth $824,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:TXT opened at $79.6510 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

