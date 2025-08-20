Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,780,000 shares, adropof43.4% from the July 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.1450 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGP. Wall Street Zen cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

