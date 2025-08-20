T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $572.07 Million Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,605 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 9.14% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C worth $572,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

