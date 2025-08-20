T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $2.71 Billion Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,012,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,934,299 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for approximately 1.8% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fortive worth $2,708,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 96.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,297,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,318,000 after purchasing an additional 720,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,691,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,653,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $48.1230 on Wednesday. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

