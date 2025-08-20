Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.59 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.