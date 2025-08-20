Equifax, Inc. $EFX Holdings Decreased by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Equifax comprises 6.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

EFX stock opened at $249.9230 on Wednesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

